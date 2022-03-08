On International Women’s Day, Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at the UN, discussed what needs to change to ensure a gender-equal future.

Speaking to Euronews at the Dubai Expo, Fleming said: “If you have all girls in school and not just in primary school, but in secondary school and the chance to go to university, that’s the foundation and the building blocks.”

“What happens when they are out of school, they are much more subjected to violence, and they are much less able to articulate their rights,” Fleming added.

