‘It was a very sloppy election’: Jared Kushner questions Biden election legitimacy

Joe Biden's election was "sloppy," Jared Kushner has said in a tell-all interview with Sky News.

The former senior advisor and husband of Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka did not accuse Biden of "stealing" the last election like his father-in-law did, but concluded that the 2020 race made people reflect on the election process.

"It was a very sloppy election, I think it's caused a lot of people in our country to look at how our elections are conducted," Mr Kushner said.

Mr Kushner's comments came as Biden branded Trump and "MAGA Republicans" who questioned the election as "extremism."

