Iran accuses Trump of lying to his voters and betraying democracy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has accused Donald Trump of lying to his voters and betraying democracy after US military strikes hit three nuclear sites in Iran late Saturday, June 21.

Araqchi told press on Sunday, June 22, "President Trump was elected on a platform of putting an end to America's costly involvement of forever wars in our part of the world, he has betrayed not only Iran... but also deceived his own voters."

He condemned Trump's actions as an "act of aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities," calling it a flagrant breech of the UN charter.

Israel launched attacks against Iran on June 13, claiming the country was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons.