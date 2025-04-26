At least four dead after massive explosion and fire at Iranian port

This is the aftermath of a massive explosion that shook a port in southern Iran on Saturday (26 April), killing at least four people.

More than 500 people are reported to have been injured in the blast at Rajaei Port, located near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

Footage shared on social media shows thick black smoke rising from the port area.

Rajaei is a key container shipment hub, handling around 80 million tonnes of goods annually.

Authorities have ruled out any involvement or damage to energy infrastructure, and the cause of the explosion remains unknown.