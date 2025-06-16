Watch: IDF release footage of Iranian drones being intercepted during deadly strike

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has released footage of its air force reportedly intercepting Iranian drones overnight on Saturday (14 June).

Video released on Sunday (15 June) shows a combat helicopter appearing to lock on a target before a voice shouts in Hebrew “shot, hit” with an IDF soldier later stating “strike on surface to surface missile launchers in Iran” over black-and-white footage.

Tehran launched a second round of missiles against Israel in retaliation for bombing for nuclear facilities, military sites and populated areas on Friday (13 June).

Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, has warned that Tehran's residents will “pay the price” for Iranian attacks, stating that the country will retaliate "soon".