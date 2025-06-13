Aerial bombardment rocks Tel Aviv as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:42
Iranian missiles hit Tel Aviv as tensions continue to escalate between Tehran and Israel
Iran has launched a retaliatory attack against Israel using ballistic missiles against “dozens of targets, military centres and airbases” on Friday (13 June).
Footage shows numerous projectiles striking Tel-Aviv, followed shortly by plumes of smoke. Local media has reported that seven people have been lightly injured.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which it said it carried out in response to overnight strikes from Israel which saw 200 fighter jets target 100 sites.
Iranian state media has said that 78 people were killed and 329 injured in the strikes, though official Iranian and Israeli channels have not yet given a figure.
Speaking to Reuters, one Iranian senior official said: “Our revenge has just started, they will pay a high price for killing our commanders, scientists and people.”
