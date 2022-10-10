Irish prime minister says ‘entire nation is mourning’ after Donegal explosion

Ireland is in mourning for the 10 people who died during an explosion at the Applegreen filling station in Creeslough, Co. Donegal, Irish prime minister Micheál Martin has said.

A five-year-old girl and her father were among those killed in the blast on Friday, 7 October, at a complex that includes residential apartments and a petrol station.

An Garda Siochana (Ireland’s police force) are investigating the cause, which is so far being treated as a “tragic accident.”

“The entire nation is mourning and deeply saddened,” Mr Martin said.

