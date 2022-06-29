Isis bomber guilty of 2015 Paris blast that killed 130

Salah Abdeslam has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder, a French court ruled.

He has been sentenced to life in prison, the harshest sentence available under the French justice system and one which has only been handed out four times.

The 2015 bombing in Paris killed 130 people and was the deadliest peacetime attack in French history.

A further 18 men have been convicted of terrorism-related charges for the Islamic State terrorist attacks on the Bataclan theatre, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium.

