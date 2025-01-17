Protesters block main Tel Aviv road urging Israeli government to secure hostage deal

Protesters blocked one of Tel Aviv's main roads on Thursday night (16 January) as they called for all remaining hostages in Gaza to be released.

Gil Dickmann, whose cousin Carmel Gat was killed in captivity, says he believes a deal is on the way largely because US President-Elect Donald Trump said so.

"What I worry about is the second and third phase of the deal,” he continued.

On Friday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a deal to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip has been reached, after his office had said earlier there were last-minute snags in finalising the ceasefire.