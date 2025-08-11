Families of Israeli and Palestinian hostages have made a desperate plea to end the war in Gaza, saying Benjamin Netanyahu’s push for military expansion is worsening the suffering of those held captive.

The Israeli prime minister declared Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas”, as he addressed foreign media in Jerusalem at the weekend.

Defending a planned military offensive, Mr Netanyahu asserted that “our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza”.

Speaking during a demonstration in Tel Aviv (9 August), Lishay Miran-Lavi, wife of hostage Omri Miran said: “Every invasion, every bullet, every airstrike could cost him his life.”