An Australian humanitarian aid worker gave one of her final interviews to Bel Trew, The Independent’s Chief International Correspondent, just weeks before she was killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Zomi Frankcom, 43, worked with World Central Kitchen (WCK) to deliver aid to the besieged enclave.

In March, she told Trew at a Jordanian air military base: “Let’s take... every opportunity that we can get to get meals into Gaza.”

WCK said seven members of their team were killed in an IDF strike, despite coordinating movements with the Israeli military, as they travelled in a deconflicted zone.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari offered “deepest condolences” to WCK, insisting the military is “professional” and “committed to international law.”