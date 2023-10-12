Passengers arriving in UK from Israel describe moment Hamas rockets started landing

Travellers arriving back to the UK from Isreal have described the moment Hamas rockets started landing in terrifying attacks.

Issac Lowry, 17, from Hackney, travelled back from Tel Aviv to London Luton airport on Thursday, after waiting 16 hours for his flight.

He said: “When I was there, there were rockets, we had to go into bomb shelters, it was quite scary

“Now I feel safe to be in the UK.

“My parents are also there. They are on the next flight back.”