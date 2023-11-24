Toy ducks welcome expected return of hostages at Israeli children’s hospital

An Israeli hospital was preparing to receive hostages held in Gaza by Hamas on Friday 24 November, after a ceasefire came into effect as part of an agreement to release dozens of people held by the militant group.

Large toy ducks and welcome signs were in place at Schneider Children’s Medical Center in central Israel ahead of the expected return of 13 women and children.

A four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday morning as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker.

Three Palestinian prisoners, also women and minors, are to be released for every freed hostage.