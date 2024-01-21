Debris from destroyed car scattered on road after Israeli drone hits southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike on a car near the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre killed two Hezbollah members who were in the vehicle and two people who were in a nearby orchard, an official with the group and state news agency said.

One of those killed was Ali Hudruj, a local Hezbollah commander, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Civil defense workers were seen on Saturday 20 January clearing and securing the site.

The attack comes after two weeks of another similar drone attack on a vehicle in South Lebanon on January 8th that killed top Hezbollah commander Wissam Tawil.