Israel strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear site in series of overnight attacks

Israel struck a nuclear site in Iran in a series of overnight attacks on Thursday (20 June).

Computer-animmated footage shared by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shows missiles travelling from Israel to Tehran to strike an “inactive nuclear reactor” in Arak.

The IDF claims that the Natanz site was designed “for one purpose: to build a nuclear bomb”, which Israel said has now been “neutralised”.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the strike on Friday (20 June) caused damage to “key buildings”, though the global nuclear watchdog said the facility contained no nuclear material.