Israel strikes Iran’s notorious Evin prison and blows door off its hinges

This is the moment Iran’s notorious Evin prison in Tehran is hit by an Israeli strike as the missile blows the door off its hinges.

Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Saar posted footage of the strike on X on Monday (23 June), along side the caption: “We warned Iran time and again: stop targeting civilians. They continued, including this morning. Our response: Viva la libertad, carajo! (long live freedom)"

Despite the strikes, the jail in Tehran is “under control”, Iranian authorities said.