Israel army says it shot down Hezbollah drones approaching gas rig

Hezbollah drones from Lebanon were shot down as they approached a gas rig in the Mediterranean, Israeli authorities have said.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that they had launched the drones in a "reconnaissance" flight.

"The mission was accomplished and the message was received," the group said.

A total of three drones, which were not armed, were intercepted, Israeli military sources claimed.

There is an ongoing dispute between Israel and Lebanon over the ownership of the Karish gasfield.

