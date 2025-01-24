The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released footage it claimed showed a vehicle loaded with explosives under a mosque in Lebanon.

In a post on X, the IDF said it found a "weapons cache inside of a mosque, hundreds of mortar shells, explosives, rockets, weapons, and additional Hezbollah military equipment."

Footage has not been independently verified by The Independent.

The video came as Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Friday that Israel might not withdraw all of its forces from Lebanon by Sunday — a deadline set in its ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah militants are due to pull back to the north of the Litani River, and the Lebanese armed forces would patrol the buffer zone in southern Lebanon alongside UN peacekeepers.