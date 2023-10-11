UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley is forced to run for cover as an air raid siren sounded during in visit to Israel.

Mr Cleverly was visiting Ofakim in southern Israel in a show of support for the Israelis when the warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire went off.

Footage shows Mr Cleverly running for cover as the siren rings out warning of an incoming Hamas rocket fire.

The Foreign Secretary has travelled to Israel to express the UK’s “solidarity” in the wake of the attacks, as the King condemned the “barbaric acts of terrorism”.