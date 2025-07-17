Drone footage shows Israel’s huge missile strike on Syria’s military HQ

Israel has released drone footage of a huge missile strike on Syria’s military HQ on Wednesday (16 July).

Black-and-white IDF footage shows the military headquarters in Damascus exploding as a huge smoke cloud forms.

The strikes on Damascus are Israel’s most intense in years amid deadly clashes between Druze factions and government forces in the south.

Interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of causing a "large-scale escalation", whilst Benjamin Netanyahu said he was working “to save our Druze brothers”.

Over 350 people are reported to have been killed since the conflict began on Sunday (13 July).