Israel is facing a new surge of Covid infections despite its high vaccination rates.

The fourth wave of infections to hit the nation means that Israel is now an international Covid hotspot with the infection rate more than doubling in the past week.

The Israeli government is considering significant mitigation measures, including another national lockdown.

Prof. Salman Zarka, Israel’s Coronavirus Commissioner told The New York Times: “I believe we are at war”.

Israeli Covid experts say that the early protocols enforced seemed like the correct path at the time.