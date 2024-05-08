Israeli military claims to have “eliminated” 20 Hamas terrorists and located several terror tunnel shafts during a Rafah offensive.

Despite pleas from its closest allies to hold off, Israel moved its tanks into east Rafah and captured the border crossing overnight on Tuesday, in what it called a “limited” operation meant to kill fighters and dismantle infrastructure used by Hamas militant.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Nadav Shoshani gave an update in a recorded video message on Tuesday evening (7 May).

He claimed: “In the first hours of the operation, IDF troops eliminated 20 terrorists in the area, as well as an explosive vehicle threatening our troops and located several terror tunnel shafts.””