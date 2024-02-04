Dachshund trapped in hole after chasing fox freed by firefighters

A dachshund that became trapped in a hole after trying to chase a fox was rescued by Italian firefighters on Wednesday, 31 January.

The pooch and the fox were trapped two metres below ground in San Miniato, according to a report by Il Cuoio in Diretta.

Firefighters managed to free the dog and handed it over to its owner unharmed.

The fox was also able to leave the den and disappeared into the bush after the rescue, Vigili del Fuoco added.