Giorgia Meloni welcomed Ursula von der Leyen to Lampedusa on Sunday, 17 September, after thousands of migrants arrived on the Italian island this week.

The European Commission President held talks with the Italian prime minister after Ms Meloni said Italy is being placed under "unsustainable pressure".

Ms Von der Leyen's has pledged to provide help for Italy to cope with the spike in arrivals as part of a 10-point plan.

"Irregular migration is a European challenge and it needs a European answer, so we are in this together," Ms Von der Leyen said.