Milan metro underpass flooded during heavy downpour

Severe flooding hit Milan on Tuesday morning (31 October) after a violent storm brought heavy rainfall to the Italian city overnight.

Footage shows the underpass at Milano Porta Garibaldi station flooded as a result of the adverse weather, while the river Seveso overflowed, flooding various neighbourhoods in Milan.

More rainstorms and floods were reported in various towns in northern Italy, such as Parma, Piacenza and near Genova.

The Italian civil protection dispatched various weather alerts in the days before the storms and no victims were reported in the affected regions.