ITV news crew flees from Russian shells landing 600m away

A group of ITV News journalists were forced to flee after Russian shelling landed close to where they were filming in Ukraine.

Senior international correspondent John Irvine was reporting near Kharkiv, showing how Ukrainian soldiers were using British-designed Howitzer M777 weapons.

When Russian shells started landing in response 600m away from where they stood, the journalists fled with the Ukrainians who were transporting their weapons to safety.

“The priority for the gun crews was to get their precious Howitzers to safety. We had to leg it,” Irvine said.

