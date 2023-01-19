Tucker Carlson failed to pronounce Jacinda Ardern's name correctly as he called the New Zealand prime minister a "lady with big teeth" and a "puppet of the Chinese government" after she announced that she is to stand down from her role.

The Fox News host berated Ms Ardern over "shutting down the entire country over a single Covid case."

"What are the chances she was a puppet of the Chinese government? We don't have enough evidence to prove that, but we would rate that as about 100 per cent likely," Mr Carlson said.

Sign up for our newsletters.