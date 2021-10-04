A disability campaigner, who has cerebral palsy, challenged the Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg on the Government’s track record on disability rights outside the Conservative Party conference.

Dominic Hutchins took the minister to task over policies that he blames for causing the loss of his job as a youth worker and saw him undergo a “humiliating” test to prove his disability.

Mr Hutchins told the politician that he’s “just another Eton millionaire Tory who looks down on disabled people” and accused the minister of talking “rubbish”.