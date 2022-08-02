Jacob Rees-Mogg says Nicola Sturgeon is ‘always moaning’ and ‘waffles on endlessly’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said that Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon is "very often wrong" and "always moaning."

The Brexit opportunities minister told Sky News that Sturgeon should be held accountable for "failing to deliver for the people of Scotland" while "waffling on endlessly" about holding an independence referendum.

In reference to an independence referendum, Rees-Mogg said that Scotland "got through the pandemic" because of support from the UK's taxpayers and "firepower," while Sturgeon wanted a "permanent lockdown."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.