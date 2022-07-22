US Representative Adam Kinzinger told the January 6 hearing on 21 July that former president Donald Trump “refused to call off the attack” at the Capitol.

The congressman for Illinois said the incident was a “stain” on the country’s history, and that Mr Trump “refused to take the urgent advice he received that day.”

“It was his supporters attacking the Capitol, and he alone could get through to them. So, they pled for him to act. To place his country above himself. Still, he refused to lead,” Mr Kinzinger said.

