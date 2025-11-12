Video: Leonardo DiCaprio’s touching tribute to Jane Goodall

Watch Leonardo DiCaprio's touching tribute to Jane Goodall as she was laid to rest in Washington DC.

The conservationist and the world’s leading expert on chimpanzee behaviour, who the Oscar-winning actor deemed an "enlightened Homo sapien", died at the age of 91 in October.

"I'll forever cherish every conversation, every adventure I had with her, every laugh, every whiskey we shared, and every time I got to spend talking with my dear friend," DiCaprio said at her funeral service in Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday (12 November).