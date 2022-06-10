US Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards has recalled “slipping on people's blood” during the January 6 riots.

Ms Edwards gave testimony about what she witnessed during last year's attack on the Capitol on the opening day of the hearing.

“What I saw was just a war scene,” she said of the horrors.

“There were officers on the ground, they were bleeding, they were throwing up. I saw friends with blood all over their faces, I was slipping in people's blood.”

