Aerial footage of Japan Airlines wreckage reveals extent of deadly plane fire

Aerial footage of the Japan Airlines plane that crashed on Tuesday 2 January shows the full extent of the deadly fire.

The view shows the entire fuselage of the aircraft is completely burnt with only the wings and tailplane partly intact, as debris is scattered on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Wednesday.

Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured when a Japanese coastguard aircraft collided with the Airbus A350, which burst into flames upon landing.

The coastguard plane was carrying aid for victims of the earthquake that hit the country on New Year’s Day and killed at least 60 people.

All 379 people aboard the passenger plane miraculously escaped, an airline spokesperson confirmed.