Bear on runway at Japanese airport causes travel chaos as flights cancelled
A bear on the loose on the runway of a Japanese airport resulted in delayed flights as staff tried to shoo the animal away.
Footage shows the black bear running around on the tarmac at Yamagata Airport on Thursday (26 June) with a car in hot pursuit as it tries to usher the furry trespasser off the runway.
The airport cancelled 12 flights as it dealt with the unexpected visitor, with an official stating: “Given the situation there is no way we can host plane arrivals now.”
Hunters and police reported to the site to capture the bear, which as of Thursday evening local time, is still understood to be on the site.
