Watch: Japan launches first missile test on home soil

Japan test-fired a missile on its own soil for the first time Wednesday (25 June), marking a significant step in its military expansion aimed at deterring regional threats, including China.

The Ground Self-Defense Force launched a Type 88 surface-to-ship missile from Hokkaido’s Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range, targeting an uncrewed vessel 40 kilometers offshore.

Officials confirmed the test’s success and plan another by Sunday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed the drill’s purpose was to enhance personnel skills, not target any nation.