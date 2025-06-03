Watch: Japanese shoppers scramble to buy cheap rice as prices skyrocket

Hundreds of shoppers in Japan have waited for hours in long queues to purchase cheap, emergency-use grain made available through some retailers since the weekend.

In an abrupt change of policy, the government last week began selling stockpiled rice directly to retailers, aiming to get a 5kg bag to consumers for around 2,000 yen (£10) - less than half of average prices. There is a limit of one bag per household.

The doubling in rice prices since last year, partly due to extreme heat impacting production, has become a major concern for voters and policymakers ahead of two key elections.