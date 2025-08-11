JD Vance has revealed he wants Elon Musk to return to the White House but joked the SpaceX CEO “won’t take his calls”.

During an interview with The Gateway Pundit on Saturday (9 August), the vice president described Musk’s relationship with Donald Trump as “complicated” but said he believes that “it's a mistake for him to try to break from the president”.

He said that he hopes that by midterms, Musk “comes back into the fold”, though joked that if he tried to call the billionaire he “wouldn’t take my calls”.

Vance added: “If you're patriotic, you're not trying to stick your knife in the back of the president... I don't care about these minor little disagreements and issues.”