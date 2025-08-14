JD Vance greeted by angry Palestine protesters as he arrives in Scotland for holiday

As US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Scotland for a family holiday to the UK, he was greeted at the resort by dozens of pro-Palestine protesters, who accused him of supporting a “genocide” by Israel in Gaza on Wednesday, 13 August.

It comes after demonstrators descended on a quiet hamlet in the Cotswolds to protest against the Republican’s presence there.

Dozens of people gathered in the usually quiet Oxfordshire countryside to tell Mr Vance he was “not welcome” in the area as he stayed in a Grade II listed country manor in the hamlet of Dean.

Local media described a crowd of between 50 to 100 people gathering in the nearby village of Charlbury.