JD Vance broke his silence on the feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk during an interview with comedian Theo Von.

The president and the world’s richest man had a public falling out last week after Musk began criticizing Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a June 3 post to X.

Musk later escalated the tensions after claiming that Trump appeared in the still-sealed Jeffrey Epstein files, and that was the reason they had yet to be released.

Trump has since fired back at Musk from his Truth Social platform, threatening to cut the former DOGE head’s government contracts.

During a guest appearance on “This Past Weekend with Theo Von” that aired on Saturday (June 7), the vice president was shown the Epstein tweet and claimed it was his first time seeing it.

“First of all, absolutely not, Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein,” Vance said.

He added that he hopes Musk will eventually ‘come back into the fold,’ but admitted that he wasn’t sure if it was possible now.