Watch live as Jen Psaki gives White House briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Wednesday (4 May).

She will be taking questions on a range of topics and will likely discuss reports that the Supreme Court could vote to overturn Roe v Wade.

News broke on Monday evening - after Ms Psaki’s most recent briefing - that a majority of justices could support striking down abortion rights.

Joe Biden has already made his feelings on the issue clear, condemning the draft opinion.

