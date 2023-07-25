Jeremy Clarkson has demonstrated how to open and dispose of “explosive” cider from his Diddly Squat farm.

Earlier this week, Clarkson warned that some bottles of his Hawkstone cider were at risk of exploding because of a “massive cock up”.

The TV presenter has now posted a video demonstration of how to open and dispose of the over-fermented bottles. Bottles from batch L3160 should be opened carefully into a bucket of water, left to settle and the caps sent back to the farm for a refund.