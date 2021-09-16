Jeremy Clarkson has urged the government to “back off” UK farmers to help food stocks, while also calling on Britons to support the industry by reducing its reliance on imported food.

“You just need to think, wait a minute: we’re capable of producing the food in this country, so let’s back the farmers to actually produce it and try to buy wherever possible,” the presenter said.

“I do think it would be possible if the government were to back off farming and make us fill in fewer forms and so on.”