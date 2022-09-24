Jeremy Corbyn says Tory economic plan is 'irresponsible'

Jeremy Corbyn has branded the new Tory economic plan as ‘irresponsible’, as he reflects on the attacks he received for similar ‘borrowing’ ideas when he was Labour leader.

However, he told the BBC’s Nick Robinson on the Political Thinking podcast that his borrowing plans would have been for investment, and not “to pay bankers’ bonuses”.

“I had more than a smile,” Corbyn joked of when he heard the plans laid out. “I was thinking of all the condemnation I received”.

