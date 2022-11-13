Jeremy Hunt warns of ‘difficult decisions’ ahead of Autumn budget

Jeremy Hunt has warned the British public that some “difficult decisions” will be made for the upcoming autumn budget.

Speaking about the tough times ahead with Sky News, he said: “We are a resilient country and we’ve faced much bigger challenges, frankly, in our history and we know that to deal with problems you have to face into them.”

The chancellor said the announcement will also show “British compassion and support for the most vulnerable people,” and will “hold down the rises in energy prices.”

