Jess Phillips reads over 120 names of women killed by men in powerful speech

Labour MP Jess Phillips today stood up in the House of Commons and delivered a powerful speech about the lack of help and resources available to protect women.

The Birmingham-based politician read out the name of every single woman who was killed in the UK over the past year.

Over 120 names were read out and in every case, a man had either been convicted or charged as the primary perpetrator.

Ms Phillips spent almost five and a half minutes listing the names as her fellow MPs sat in silence.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.