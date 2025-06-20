Watch: Jewel thief swallows $770K worth of Tiffany earrings during arrest

This is the bizarre moment a jewel thief swallowed $770,000 worth of Tiffany diamond earrings to avoid arrest.

32-year-old Jaythan Gilder was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol outside of Orlando, Florida on February 26, after troopers were warned to be on the lookout following a robbery at Tiffany & Co. earlier in the day.

Gilder had allegedly pretended to be a representative for an NBA player when he entered the store. When he was brought to a back room, he snatched two sets of diamond earrings worth $609,500 and $160,000 and fled, police said.

The dashcam footage shows a trooper bringing a handcuffed Gilder to a squad car before realizing he has something in his mouth.

More troopers rush over, pushing the suspect onto the hood of the car and trying to pry his mouth open.

“Spit it out,” a trooper can be heard yelling.

“You’re about to get tased, you better open your mouth,” another trooper warns.

Gilder passed the diamonds two weeks later, where they were cleaned and placed back on the market.

Gilder was charged with first-degree grand theft and robbery with a mask. He was previously arrested for stealing diamonds from a Tiffany & Co. in Colorado, which he also allegedly swallowed when confronted by police.