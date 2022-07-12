Jill Biden tells group of Hispanic voters they are ‘as unique as breakfast tacos’

Jill Biden told a group of Hispanic voters in Texas that they were as “unique as breakfast tacos” in a botched compliment.

The US first lady was making a speech in San Antonio on Monday (11 July) when she referenced the traditional Mexican snack.

“The diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” Ms Biden said.

She has since apologised for her comments in a statement shared by her press secretary.

