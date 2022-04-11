Independent TV
Joanna Page wants more Gavin and Stacey episodes while she is young: ‘I still want to look good!’
Joanna Page has urged James Corden and Ruth Jones to write more of the show while she is still young.
The star of the hit BBC sitcom, Gavin and Stacey, stressed that she hopes another special will come soon, because seeing herself looking older on television is a “shock”.
Page addressed the fact that the most recent episode (the 2019 Christmas special) came 10 years after the one before, saying: “If they are going to do another special I hope they do it soon because seeing yourself up on a screen after having children and it’s 10 years later is a bit shocking, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh!’
“I hope they don’t leave another 10 or 20 years, I still want to look good!”
Speaking on The Andy Jaye Podcast, the star said she is not aware of whether new Gavin and Stacey episodes are being written.
“I never ask them if they’re going to do any more and they keep us in the dark, they never tell us,” she said. “I thought it was completely over last time, I only found out we were doing it again when Ruth phoned and said, ‘Do you want to do this special?’
“They’ve not given us any signs that they’re going to do another one so I wouldn’t be surprised if they left us all hanging and never did another one again and just left us all wondering what happens.
“But then I wouldn’t be surprised if I suddenly got a phone call from Ruth again going, ‘Right, we’re going to do another one.’ I think we’d all love to.”
She said: “We’re all like family, so I think if they said we’re going to do more then we all definitely would be wanting to do it because it’s great working with them all.”
The 2019 Christmas special broke records when it aired, becoming the most watched programme since 2008 with 11.6 million simultaneous viewers on Christmas Day.
The episode ended with Nessa (Jones) proposing to Smithy (Corden) on Christmas Day in Barry. Page said she is keen to find out whether the pair got engaged.
She said: “I’m dying to know what happened. When I read the last special I was reading it on my phone in the car park and I was just scrolling up and I could see that she got down on one knee and proposed and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’
“And I kept trying to scroll to see what happened and it was the end. I couldn’t believe they left us like that.
“I’ve gone to being like the rest of the audience, because they just don’t tell us anything. ‘Are they going to get married? Does he say yes? What’s gonna happen?’”
James Corden has confirmed the show will return for one final episode.
Gavin and Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
