Joe Biden invites ‘inspiring’ Artemis II crew and their children to White House

Joe Biden called the newly-announced Artemis II crew to wish them well on their adventure to the Moon and back.

Nasa announced the four astronauts that will embark on the first crewed Moon mission since the Apollo era on Monday, 3 April.

The US president said they will "inspire the next generation of explorers, and show every child ... that if they can dream it, they can be it."

On a phone call to the team, he invited them and their children to visit him at the White House.

