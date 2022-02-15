Watch live as Biden speaks at National Association of Counties conference

US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference.

It will be the first of two speeches he is making on Tuesday, with Mr Biden also discussing the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine later today.

The president, alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has once again warned any Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in a “protracted crisis” for Moscow, with a “significant package” of sanctions.

Mr Biden and Mr Johnson shared a call on the situation on Monday evening.

Sign up to our newsletters here.